Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFLT. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

PFLT stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $441.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $92,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $104,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

