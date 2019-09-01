Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Receives $170.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $714,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $1,193,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,042,018. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEN traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $145.55. 426,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,379. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $185.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.39, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

