Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PETS. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 1,333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 182,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 64,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. 400,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

