Phoenix 24 Hour Volume Reaches $753,294.00 (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Binance. In the last seven days, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Phoenix has a market cap of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

