Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 76.6% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 615.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $121.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

