Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total transaction of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,271. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $299.95. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

