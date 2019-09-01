Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,541,000 after acquiring an additional 497,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 154,619 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 755,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 455,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 694,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $55.59. 894,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $63.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

