Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $108.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,417. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

