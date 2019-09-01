Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after acquiring an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 31,200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,011,000 after purchasing an additional 518,869 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Workday by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 249,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.28. 7,871,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,452. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $320,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,792 shares of company stock valued at $153,887,051 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

