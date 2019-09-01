Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

BLK traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.56. The company had a trading volume of 440,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,749. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.