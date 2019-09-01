Pivot Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.61 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $685,304.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

