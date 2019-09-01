PlayCoin [ERC20] 1-Day Volume Tops $170,986.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $170,986.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 3% against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00223405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01335971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000408 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.