PlayCoin [ERC20] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200,072.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $200,072.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00222440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01325612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021618 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

