Playkey Reaches Market Cap of $554,233.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Playkey has a total market cap of $554,233.00 and approximately $22,302.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00222166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01330515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00090012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

