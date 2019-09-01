Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Plug Power also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $10,731,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG remained flat at $$2.17 during midday trading on Friday. 2,589,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.47. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

