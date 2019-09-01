Poehling Capital Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.0% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

NYSE:C traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.35. 11,209,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,268,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

