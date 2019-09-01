Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 28,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,529,000 after buying an additional 210,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,277. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

