Poehling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 299,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,346,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.60 and a 200 day moving average of $252.12. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

