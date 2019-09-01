Poehling Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,632,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,691,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,947,000 after acquiring an additional 920,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,617,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 819,479 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,095.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,795,000 after acquiring an additional 431,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.89. 2,170,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $92.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

