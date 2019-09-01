Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,609.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 6,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $195.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,924 shares in the company, valued at $718,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

