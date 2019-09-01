Poehling Capital Management LLC Takes $709,000 Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter worth approximately $804,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mylan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 44.4% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Mylan by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Mylan by 75.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Mark purchased 4,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins purchased 20,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,752. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Mylan stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,157. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.