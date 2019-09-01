Populous Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC and DragonEX. Populous has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00223052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.01336235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022697 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

