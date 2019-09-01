Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its holdings in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511,211 shares during the quarter. Precision Drilling accounts for about 0.6% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.61% of Precision Drilling worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 1,156,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $364.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.25. Precision Drilling Corp has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

