Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 56,710 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises about 1.6% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.74% of Mitek Systems worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MITK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 634,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,118,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $124,885.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

MITK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 245,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.35 million, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

