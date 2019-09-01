Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 2,055,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,972. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

MFGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

