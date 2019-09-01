Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.86% of DHI Group worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHX. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DHI Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 159,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. DHI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $154,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,750 shares in the company, valued at $530,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.