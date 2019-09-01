Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $803,000 Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.27% of North American Construction Group worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 264.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 135,869 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 311,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 56,356 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 404,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 99,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. North American Construction Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

