Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. 769,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.