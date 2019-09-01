Presearch Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Presearch has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $74,062.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00678592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016138 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

