Primas 1-Day Volume Tops $948,902.00 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank, OKEx and Gate.io. Primas has a market cap of $4.23 million and $948,902.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00221560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01346196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021072 BTC.

About Primas

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.