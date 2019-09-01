Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.9% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 527.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $9,713,236.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,630,681.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $142.09. 1,662,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,426. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

