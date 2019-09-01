Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $789,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $9,534,661.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 36,132 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $4,883,962.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,304.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,176 shares of company stock worth $18,004,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.48. 979,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $99.10 and a 1-year high of $161.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

