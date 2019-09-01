Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,315. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

