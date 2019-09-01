Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after buying an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Murphy sold 84,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $4,219,156.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,412.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,938,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,262. The firm has a market cap of $235.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

