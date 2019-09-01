Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.09. 2,887,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,114. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

