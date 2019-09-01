Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 4,296,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

