Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 774,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after buying an additional 107,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 58,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 71.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. 2,686,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,289. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

