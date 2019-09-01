Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 31,400 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,302,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

