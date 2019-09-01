Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 9,520 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Frontdoor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned 0.18% of Frontdoor worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 234,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,562. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

