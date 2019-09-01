Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,186.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Prometeus has a market cap of $1.13 million and $71,186.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003065 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00221486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.01339275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00091077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018317 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022021 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

