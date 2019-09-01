Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.55 ($21.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ETR:PSM traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €11.98 ($13.92). 985,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.94. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 52-week high of €23.38 ($27.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

