Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 567.50 ($7.42).

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

LON:PFG traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 403.30 ($5.27). The stock had a trading volume of 695,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 471.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 696.60 ($9.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In related news, insider Paul Hewitt bought 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £49,962.40 ($65,284.72). Also, insider Patrick J. R. Snowball bought 96,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £499,750.86 ($653,013.01). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 157,453 shares of company stock worth $76,176,107.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

