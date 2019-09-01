ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 5,215 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,215,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,454. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

