ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $886,875,000 after buying an additional 562,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after buying an additional 626,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,351,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,074,000 after buying an additional 393,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,194,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,638. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

