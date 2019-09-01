ProVise Management Group LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $203.91. 1,460,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,732. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

