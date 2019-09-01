ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,737 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after buying an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 60,037.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 88.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 4,023,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

