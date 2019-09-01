ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $86.47. 5,918,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

