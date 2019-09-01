Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 225.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,344 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Dover worth $55,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after buying an additional 122,881 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dover by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.74. 1,015,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. Dover Corp has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

