Prudential Financial Inc. Has $66.60 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,728 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $66,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 81.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

In other news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,055.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,233.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock worth $271,920. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,224. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

