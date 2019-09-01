Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.03% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $71,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 83.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.